Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Age-Based Social Media Restrictions to be Enforced in Indonesia Soon

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ministry of Communication and Digital (Kemkomdigi) will soon enforce age-based restrictions on social media access as a measure to strengthen child protection in the digital space.

The Minister of Communication and Digital, Meutya Hafid, has signed a Decree to establish a special task force that will review this regulation.

According to information received by MINA on Sunday, the task force consists of representatives from various ministries, academics, child education experts, and child protection organizations such as Save the Children Indonesia and the Child Protection Agency, represented by Kak Seto.

This initiative responds to growing concerns over children’s exposure to harmful online content.

Currently, Indonesia ranks fourth in the world in terms of access to pornographic content. Additionally, online gambling, cyberbullying, and child sexual exploitation have become major concerns.

Data from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in 2024 recorded over 5 million cases of child pornography content in Indonesia over the past four years.

Teguh Afriyadi, Director of Digital Government Technology Policy Strategy at Kemkomdigi, revealed that this policy will focus on three main points:

Age Restrictions: Setting a minimum age for children to access social media. Different countries impose age limits between 9 to 17 years old, but younger children may still access social media with parental or guardian consent.

Data Security Features: Encouraging social media platforms to provide an easily accessible reporting system for cases of misuse or inappropriate content involving children.

Reporting Mechanisms: Encouraging social media platforms to provide easily accessible reporting mechanisms in cases of feature misuse or content involving child users.

This policy is expected to enhance child protection in the digital space while ensuring they can still safely access beneficial information. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

