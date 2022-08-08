After Ceasefire Agreement, Islamic Jihad Confirms that Battle with Zionist Occupation is Open

Jerusalem, MINA – The official spokesman for Saraya al-Quds, the military wing of the Jihad movement, Abu Hamza, confirmed that the battle with the occupation is still open, and the Jihad fighters will continue to fight it without retreat, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

Abu Hamza said in a press statement after announcing the ceasefire agreement last night, that seven days have passed, four of which were during which the enemy army and more than two million settlers stood on their toes (expressing the high tension among them).

He added, “The enemy leaders and settlers stood terrorized of mobilizing our fighters in Saraya al-Quds with all its various combat units.”

Abu Hamza said, “For seven days, in the Al-Quds Brigades, in the battle of alert, through the “unity of the squares” operation and the blood of the martyred leaders “Taysir Al-Jabari” and “Khaled Mansour” and the Palestinian martyrs, we proved the Palestinian right to dignity and freedom.

He pointed out that Jihad embodied the highest meanings of belonging to a single geographic Palestine, away from the projects of separation and isolation.

He continued, “After this great gift, which was the dowry of the blood of our heroes, we had achievements equivalent to what we achieved in Saif Al-Quds battle.”

Saraya al-Quds spokesman said, “We will continue our open battle with our enemy without retreat, and we will preserve the commandments of the Mujahideen martyrs and leaders, and their blood will be fuel to continue our Jihad path that we are proud of and belong to.” (LKG/RE1)

