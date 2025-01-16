After Announcement of Ceasefire, Israel Continues Attack Refugee Tents

Gaza, MINA – Despite the announcement of a possible ceasefire, the Israeli army on Thursday continued its attacks on the Gaza Strip, causing more casualties among its civilian population.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that Israeli drones attacked refugee tents in the western area of ​​Deir al-Balah city in the central Gaza Strip, leaving several people injured, including children.

Health authorities have not commented on the incident or given the number of casualties.

Civil Defense teams and community members rushed to the scene to extinguish fires that broke out in refugee tents, witnesses added.

Late Wednesday, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani confirmed the ceasefire deal, which will go into effect on Sunday.

He outlined the first phase, which will last 42 days and includes the release of 33 Israeli prisoners in exchange for a number of Palestinian prisoners.

The announcement came on the 467th day of Israel’s genocide against Gaza, which with U.S. support has killed and wounded more than 156,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The war has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of many elderly and children in one of the worst global humanitarian disasters ever. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)