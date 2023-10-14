After 6 hours for Gaza, Netanyahu Asks IDF to Prepare a Follow-up Stage

Gaza, MINA – The six-hour deadline given by Israel for residents to leave Gaza, Palestine, was completed on Saturday evening local time.

Quoting from CNN, the deadline given by the Israeli military (IDF) for civilians in Palestine to evacuate from Gaza to the south has ended at 04:00 p.m local time.

The Israeli military wants to hunt down the Hamas fighters in the Gaza strip.

Israel has deployed hundreds of thousands of troops and military equipment to the border to encircle Gaza. However, it is not known what type of operation the IDF is preparing

Previously, in a statement shared by an IDF spokesperson on social media X, the evacuation time was given for the safety of residents in the Gaza Strip. However, quoting from CNN, it is not clear how the message spread widely due to power and internet outages in the Gaza region.

The ultimatum came a day after around 1.1 million people living in the northern Gaza area were warned by the IDF to evacuate their homes.

“We are preparing for the next phase,” said IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Richard Hecht without providing further explanation on Saturday morning local time.

Hecht’s statement was reinforced by the circulation of a video of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visiting a military base outside the Gaza Strip on Saturday.

“Are you ready for the next stage? The next stage is coming,” Netanyahu said in a video distributed by his office as quoted by Reuters.

Since last Friday, a large-scale wave of Gazans moving from northern to southern Gaza has also begun to occur. Civilians crammed into cars, taxis, trucks, even carts pulled by donkeys.

This evacuation order is in line with the deployment of Israeli troops and military equipment to the border, and continuous bomb attacks on the Gaza area. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)