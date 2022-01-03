Afghans Call for World to Recognize Taliban Government

Kabul, MINA – A number of demonstrators in the Afghan capital, Kabul on Sunday called for the international community to recognize the Taliban government.

Abubakar Zaland, one of the organizers of the demonstration, said the demonstrators wanted the current government to be recognized.

“This government should be recognized by the world because it is the government of Afghanistan,” Zaland said as quoted Voice of America.

Taliban took control of the country in mid-August after wiping out the Afghan Armed Forces and forcing the Western-backed government to step down.

No country has yet officially recognized the new government because of the Taliban’s previous track record.

Media reports that when the Taliban last took control of Afghanistan nearly 20 years ago, they banned women and girls from receiving education and participating in public life, requiring men to maintain beards and praying, banning sports and entertainment, and executing those found guilty in public.

However, current Taliban government officials say they will apply different rules, including eventually allowing all girls to attend school.

Taliban has also asked the international community to release government funds frozen by a number of countries, including the United States, in order to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in the country. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)