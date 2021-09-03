Taliban To Announce Inclusive Government This Friday

Kabul, MINA – The Taliban leader announced that he would declare an inclusive Afghan government this Friday.

The leader of the Taliban’s political office Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai said the new government would repair a country teetering on the brink of economic collapse, Saudi Gazette reported.

Ahmadullah Muttaqi, a Taliban official, said on social media a ceremony was being prepared at the presidential palace in Kabul.

Supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada is expected to have ultimate power over the new governing council, with a president under him, a Taliban official said.

The government’s legitimacy in the eyes of international donors and investors will be critical to the economy after a 20-year conflict that killed some 240,000 people.

According to observers, from a foreign investment point of view, China and Russia are likely to accept the Taliban as a legitimate government. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)