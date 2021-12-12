Select Language

AFF Cup: Indonesia Wind 5-1 over Laos

Photo: Doc PSSI

Singapore, MINA – The Indonesian football team won 5-1 over Laos in the second match of Group B of the 2020 AFF Cup.

The duel for the Indonesia vs Laos was held at the Bishan Stadium, Singapore, Sunday.

Five goals for the Indonesian national team were scored by Asnawi Mangkualam (23′-pen), Irfan Jaya (34′), Witan Sulaeman (56′), Ezra Walian (77′), and Evan Dimas (84′). Meanwhile, Laos scored the goal by Kydavone (41′).

This is the second victory that the Garuda Squad has won in Group B of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020. Previously, they defeated Cambodia 4-2 in the inaugural match.

Three additional points from the match against Laos brought the Indonesian national team to the top of the 2020 AFF Cup Group B standings. The Garuda squad displaced Malaysia.

The Red and White Team collected six points from two matches, superior in productivity to Malaysia, which is now in second place.

As for Laos sinking at the bottom, fifth place in Group B standings. Of the three matches that have been played, Laos has always lost and has not pocketed a dime. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

