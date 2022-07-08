Abbas Receives Israeli Defense Minister’s Visit

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday night received a visit from Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, at the presidential office in Ramallah.

Gantz congratulated Abbas and the Palestinian people on the Eid al-Adha celebrations, Wafa reported.

During the meeting, Abbas stressed the importance of creating political horizons, commitment to signed agreements and stopping procedures and practices that lead to worsening of the situation.

He also stressed the importance of creating an atmosphere before US President Joe Biden’s visit, which the Palestinians welcomed. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)