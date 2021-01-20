Abbas Meet Egypt-Jordan Intelligence to Discuss Biden Government

Ramallah, MINA – President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas had a meeting with the heads of Egyptian and Jordanian intelligence in Ramallah. Palestinian Intelligence Agency Head Majed Faraj also attended the meeting.

The meeting came after Abbas announced the presidential, parliamentary and National Council elections this year.

Quoted from the WAFA news agency on Thursday, the visit of the two intelligence chiefs was in the context of ongoing coordination between Palestinians and their Arab neighbors in preparation for engagement with the new government of the United States (US) under Joe Biden.

A PA official, who did not give his name, said it had decided to continue contact with Washington.

“We are optimistic about the new US government. We are fully coordinating with our Arab brothers,” he said

In Ramallah, the head of Egypt General Intelligence Service, Abbas Kamel, conveyed a message from President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi that stressed the country stance was irreversible on the need to achieve a fair and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian problem.

Palestine has experienced many setbacks under the US President Donald Trump administration, Trump recognition of Jerusalem as Israel capital and the move of the US Embassy to the city are against international law.

In addition, the controversial Middle East peace plan gives Israel a green light to annex the occupied West Bank, including illegal settlements. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)