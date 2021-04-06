AAPP: As 570 Died since Military Coup in Myanmar

Mae Sot, MINA – The civil society watchdog for political prisoners in Myanmar reports that as many as 570 people have died since the military coup on February 1, 2021.

In its report Tuesday morning, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) in Myanmar said that an additional six people died following the violence that occurred in Myanmar.

“One person died on April 5. A total of fivw people were killed the previous day and recorded today, “said AAPP in a written statement issued at its office in Mae Sot, Thailand, as quoted from Anadolu Agency.

Meanwhile, 2,728 people were detained until April 5, 2021, of which 38 were sentenced.

AAPP reported that in the town of Mandalay, junta troops fired arbitrary shots which resulted in a woman being shot dead and a man injured while riding his motorbike.

Junta troops also carried out attacks in PinLeBu Town, Katha District, Sagaing County.

From that incident, a man was killed, two students were arrested, and two civilians who were injured and also arrested.

“Shots were used against a crowd of people demanding the release of two detained students,” wrote the AAPP.

In addition, the AAPP said, house searches and street arrests of protesters had been consistent in recent times.

For example what happened in Tamwe and Kyauk Myaung, where youths were searched in their homes and several people were arrested.

According to AAPP, even motorcyclists and passing cars did not escape the inspection.

Motorists caught in possession of anti-military dictatorship stickers or photos will be detained.

Junta troops as well as police are said to be torturing them every day to instill fear in residents.

The AAPP gave an example when junta forces and police forced a man to remove his clothes and found a tattoo of a portrait of Myanmar’s de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi.

The soldiers then burned the tattoo on the man’s hand and then kicked and hit him.

The situation in Myanmar continues to flare up after the military seized power on February 1 by overthrowing the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

In response to the coup, civilian groups across the country launched a campaign of defiance with mass demonstrations and sit-ins in the streets. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)