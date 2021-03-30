AAPP: 510 Killed Since Myanmar Military Coup

Mae Sot, MINA – The civil society group that monitors political prisoners in Myanmar (AAPPP) said that there were 510 people who died in demonstrations against the military coup since February 1.

In its report Tuesday morning, the Association of Assistants for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said an additional 51 people died on Monday following the violence that occurred in Myanmar.

“Children, students, youth and civilians have all been killed since the coup,” said AAPP, a former exiled Myanmar political prisoner, in a statement released at its office in Mae Sot, Thailand as quoted from Anadolu Agency.

The AAPP reported that on Monday night the military junta carried out a non-stop shooting in South Dagon, Yangon, in which two people were killed, one of whom was shot dead in the head.

“Another was hit in the thigh with a gunshot, he was unable to escape due to his injury, so the military and police detained and threatened those who came to help the victim,” AAPP reported.

Subsequently, a one and a half year old toddler was shot in the ear in South Dagon.

In the city of Thakayta, two men were shot dead and at least six others were injured in acts of violence carried out by the military junta.

The situation in Myanmar continues to be volatile after the military seized power on February 1 by overthrowing the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

In response to the coup, civilian groups across the country launched a campaign of defiance with mass demonstrations and sit-ins. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)