A Palestinian Youth Killed Israeli Forces Gunfire Near Ramallah

Ramallah, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces opened fire and killed one Palestinian and wounded three others, one of them was detained, near the town of Aboud, northwest of Ramallah, according to the Ministry of Health, Wafa reported on Friday.

It said that it was informed by the Palestinian Civil Affairs Authority that one of two youths shot and detained by the army has died while the other remains in Israeli custody in critical condition.

The youths are from the nearby town of Beit Rima.

Two of the wounded were taken to hospital in Ramallah and reported in moderate and stable condition with one shot in the chest and the other in the leg, according to the Ministry of Health.

In a later development, the Health Ministry said that the Israeli army handed over to the Palestinians the body of the slain Palestinian. He was identified as Dia Mohammad Rimawi, 15, from Beit Rima.

The other wounded Palestinian detained by the army remains in critical condition and was transferred to an Israeli hospital, said the Health Ministry.

Three Palestinians were earlier shot and killed by Israeli soldiers during an army assault on Jenin refugee camp.

With the one killed near Aboud this evening, Israel has killed 165 Palestinians in the West Bank since the start of the year. (T/RE1)

