A Palestinian Youth Grabs Gun and Drags An Israeli Soldier

Hebron, MINA – A Palestinian youth managed to seize an M16 weapon belonging to an Israeli soldier in Hebron on Wednesday MINA Contributors in Palestine reported.

Citing the Hebrew website “Walla”, the Palestinian youth carried out the stunt when his car was searched at the al-Fawar crossing, south of Hebron, the occupied West Bank.

After reaching for the weapon, the Palestinian youth then drove his car so fast that the Israeli soldier was dragged far enough.

The Israeli soldier finally fell and the Palestinian youth managed to escape.

According to the Hebrew website, after the incident the Israeli occupation forces carried out a massive search operation at every checkpoint. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)