A Palestinian Worker Shot Dead by Israeli Forces Near Apartheid Wall

Qalqilya, MINA – A worker was killed today, Sunday, by the Israeli occupation forces, near the apartheid wall, south of Qalqilya.

The Ministry of Health stated that the worker, Nabil Ahmed Ghanem, a resident of Nablus, was shot dead by the occupation while trying to enter through the “Jaljulia” gate.

Wafa correspondent, quoting the Palestinian liaison, indicated that the occupation forces are still holding the body of Ghanem, 53, from Surra village, in Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba, inside the 1948 territories.

It is noteworthy that for months, the occupation forces have been prosecuting workers along the apartheid wall in the villages  and towns of the West Bank, preventing thousands from reaching their workplaces inside the 1948 territories, suffocating dozens of them, and arresting many of them. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

