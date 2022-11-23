A Palestinian Refugee Becames Ambassador of World Cup 2022

Wessam Qutob has been appointed as the official ambassador for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. (Photo: WAFA)

Doha, MINA – FIFA has appointed Wessam Qutob, a Palestinian refugee who is a social media influencer, as the official ambassador for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

As reported by the Palestinian National News Agency on Tuesday, Qutob posted on his social media page a video in which he said, “from a refugee with no place in the world, to become an ambassador for the World Cup.”

With millions of followers on his social media platforms such as Instagram, Youtube and TikTok, Qutob posts comic clips and hip-hop songs of his creations.

The Qatar 2022 World Cup officially started after the opening ceremony was held at the Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, on Sunday evening. This four-year event was held for the first time in the Middle East and the Arab world.(T/RE1)

