A Palestinian Doctor Shot Dead by Israeli Army

Jenin, MINA – A Palestinian doctor, Abdullah al-Ahmad Abu al-Teen, died of the wounds he sustained from Israeli fire on Friday morning when he tried to help a wounded Palestinian in Jenin, the West Bank, who was injured.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that al-Teen, 43, was shot in the head.

Hundreds of Palestinians held a funeral in Jenin for the doctor, who is a father of three.

According to WAFA, al-Teen is the 170th Palestinian to be killed by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip and occupied West Bank since early 2022.

Israel’s crimes were strongly condemned by Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh. In a statement on Friday, he described Israel’s crimes as “a dangerous development that requires urgent intervention by international human rights and humanitarian organizations.”

The impunity of the Israeli occupation forces the regime to commit more crimes, he said.

He urged the international community to abandon double standards and take steps to stop Israel’s crimes against the Palestinian people.

Friday’s attack in Jenin also claimed the life of a 20-year-old Palestinian, Mateen Dabaya. Five others were injured in the attack as Israeli forces reportedly used live ammunition.

The killing came shortly after dozens of Israeli armored vehicles stormed Jenin at 8 a.m. Friday, which was followed by armed clashes and confrontations with Israeli forces. (T/RE1)

