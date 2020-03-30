As Many as 81 Medics in Jakarta Confirmed Positive of Covid-19

Jakarta, MINA – As 81 medics in 30 hospitals spread across Jakarta are confirmed positively infected by coronavirus Covid-19. The number has increased significantly to 61 cases since Saturday.

“As 81 medics were confirmed positive by Covis-19 across 30 hospitals in Jakarta,” said Chairman II of the Task Force for the Acceleration of the Covid-19 DKI Jakarta Catur Laswanto to the media crew at the Jakarta City Hall on Monday.

In Jakarta, until Monday 30 March 2020, the number of positive Covid-19 is 720 cases, 48 ​​were cured, 76 died, and 445 still being treated, 151 people isolated independently, and 599 awaited laboratory results.

In addition, the number of people under surveillance (ODP) reached 2,288 people (497 people were still monitored and 1,971 were completed). While the PDP numbered 1,046 people (708 were still being treated, 338 people had returned).

Given the alarming rate of spread, Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan asked the people of Jakarta not to underestimate it. He also invited all parties to work together to break the chain of Covid-19.

“The spread of the coronavirus in Jakarta is still very worrying, the spread rate is still quite high. If we look at the surge in the number of cases is quite large. Therefore, the entire community is serious about implementing distance restrictions or commonly called physical distancing to prevent transmission, “he advised. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)