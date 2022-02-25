57 Soldiers, Ukrainians Died Due to Russian Military Intervention

Kiev, MINA – Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Lyashko on Thursday evening said at least 57 Ukrainian military personnel and civilians had died as a result of Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine.

In addition, 169 people were reportedly injured during the military intervention.

“Today, we recommend that those who can be hospitalized return home immediately, so that medical facilities are available to other Ukrainian citizens who need it. We are doing this throughout the region along with the imposition of martial law,” Lyashko was quoted as saying by Anadolu Agency.

“We are working with pharmaceutical manufacturers, with drug distributors, everyone is ready, everyone is defending our country,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry has announced that Russia has carried out at least 203 strikes since the early hours of Thursday.

The Ukrainian State Emergency Service also announced that a total of 7,300 people and 2,000 special fire and rescue equipment had been deployed to provide assistance to the affected people.

Tensions in Ukraine escalated after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in the Donbas region.

In a televised address, Putin said the Donbas people were asking Russia for help, according to the Russian news agency TASS. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)