50 Thousand Israeli Troops Fail to Conquer Hezbollah in Lebanon

Tel Aviv, MINA – The Israeli occupation has deployed at least 50,000 troops to South Lebanon. However, after more than a month of war, they have not succeeded in conquering Hezbollah.

The number is three times more than the soldiers deployed by the Israeli occupation in the battle in Lebanon in 2006, Anadolu Agency reported on Sunday.

In contrast, Hezbollah militants were able to paralyze hundreds of Israeli soldiers, destroy their military vehicles and successfully attack several areas controlled by Israel near the border.

Hezbollah claims that they have destroyed many Israeli vehicles since the ground invasion began.

Hezbollah deliberately allowed the Israeli occupation forces to advance before trapping them in an ambush, creating a trap for Israeli troops, including the elite Golani unit.

Data from the Israeli army said that more than 95 Israeli soldiers had been killed and 900 injured, with three Hermes-450 drones and two Hermes-900 drones also downed. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)