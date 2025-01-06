50 Complaints Filed around the World against Israeli Soldiers

Gaza, MINA – Pro-Palestinian organizations have filed 50 complaints in courts around the world against Israeli soldiers for committing war crimes in Gaza, Israeli media reported on Monday.

“Some 50 complaints have been filed against reservists, 10 of whom are under investigation with no arrests recorded so far,” public broadcaster KAN said, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

KAN did not name the countries. However, Israeli daily Haaretz said South Africa, Sri Lanka, Belgium, France and Brazil received complaints against Israeli soldiers.

KAN, citing the military’s information security department, said the Israeli army publishes nearly a million posts every day on social media platforms documenting its involvement in war crimes in Gaza.

“No official instructions have been issued to ban travel to specific countries, but special cases are handled with caution,” it added.

According to KAN, Israeli security authorities have recommended re-evaluating “high-risk” travel.

“Assessing legal risks has become an important part of the decision-making process, with directives issued to reduce activity on social media,” he added.

Israeli media said on Sunday that an Israeli reservist on vacation in Brazil fled the country after a case was filed against him for war crimes in Gaza.

The Israeli army has continued its genocidal war in Gaza that has killed more than 45,800 people, mostly women and children, since October 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)