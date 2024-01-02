41 Israeli Soldiers, Commanders Injured in Last 24 Hours of Fighting in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – At least 41 Israeli soldiers, including commanders, were reported injured in the last 24 hours of fighting against Palestinian fighters in the Gaza Strip on Monday, according to official Israeli figures.

The Israeli military said on its website, as quoted by Anadolu Agency, that the number of injured soldiers had continued to increase since the start of the war from 2,193 people to 2,234.

According to official Israeli data, there are still at least 454 soldiers receiving treatment in hospital, including 45 in critical condition and 272 in moderate condition.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army’s death toll since October 7 2023 has increased to 506 people, including 172 who died when the ground attack on the Gaza Strip began on October 27 2023.

So far, the Israeli military has only published the names of dead soldiers with the consent of their families.

Israel has continued to launch non-stop air and ground military attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023. At least 21,978 Palestinian civilians were martyred and 57,697 people were injured, according to local health ministry data.

Israel’s indiscriminate attacks also caused the destruction of 60 percent of the infrastructure in the Gaza Strip and displaced nearly two million people amid shortages of food, clean water and medicine. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)