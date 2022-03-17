28,787 Patients Recovered from Covid-19 in Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – The daily cases of Covid-19 in Indonesia as of Thursday (17/3) increased by 11,532 cases. This addition brings the total positive cases of COVID-19 in Indonesia to 5,939,082.

The Covid-19 Handling Task Force recorded as many as 237 patients died today, bringing the total death toll to 153,212. Meanwhile, 28,787 people recovered today, bringing the recovery rate to 5,523,393 patients.

As quoted from CNN Indonesia, the number of specimens examined was 194 thousand units. The total active cases in Indonesia stood at 262,477 cases, after a decline of 17,492 cases today. Meanwhile, there are 11,569 suspected COVID-19 cases.

As new cases have slowed in recent days, a number of regions claim to have prepared regulations relating to the phase of the COVID-19 pandemic becoming endemic.

Nevertheless, Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin assessed that there was no significant difference between the status of the pandemic and the endemic, which the Central Government is currently preparing for the Corona virus or Covid-19.

“For me personally, as a person whose health is new, endemic and pandemic are just different names. But the disease is still there, the virus is still there, transmission is still happening. Only the degrees are slightly different,” said Budi.

For him, the endemic phase will be reached when the community understands the risk of disease and has implemented health protocols consciously without even government intervention.

“An example of dengue fever. People already know that it’s dengue fever again, so spray it, don’t squirt a lot, if you get fever up and down, you already know that he’s getting his blood checked,” he explained.

Although, Budi continued, President Joko Widodo had instructed him to prepare a scenario to turn the Covid-19 pandemic into an endemic one. (T/RE1)

