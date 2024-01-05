28 Injured on Train Crash in Bandung, West Java

Residents crowd at the scene of a collision between two trains in Cicalengka, Bandung (Photo: Special)

Bandung, MINA – The Turangga train (KA) and the Padalarang-Cicalengka local train collided at Babakan DKA Cicalengka, about 400 meters from Cicalengka Station, Cicalengka District, Bandung Regency, West Java on Friday at around 06.00 p.m.

Information obtained based on video recordings by residents who were at the location after the collision occurred, showed that the carriages of both trains were shifted from the tracks and even overturned.

Public Relations Manager of PT KAI Daop 2 Bandung, Ayep Hanapi also confirmed the accident.

Meanwhile, according to a police report, 28 victims were injured on the Turangga train on the Surabaya Gubeng-Bandung route and the Padalarang-Cicalengka local train on Friday morning.

Based on information received from the Head of Public Relations of the West Java Regional Police, Police Commissioner Ibrahim Tompo, the 28 injured had been evacuated to Cicalengka Regional Hospital.

“28 injured people were evacuated to Cicalengka Regional Hospital,” said Ibrahim via short message to Bisnis on Friday.

Meanwhile, three people were reported to have died, namely the driver of the Padalarang-Cicalengka Local Train, the assistant driver of the Padalarang-Cicalengka Local Train, and the steward of the Turangga Train.

“For the time being, the victims are thought to have died, Padalarang-Cicalengka Local KRD Train Engineer a.n JDS (ed), Assistant Padalarang-Cicalengka Local KRD Train Engineer a.n P, Turangga Train Steward a.n A 22 years old,” he said.

It was reported that the Turangga train carried 287 passengers, while the Padalarang-Cicalengka local train carried 191 passengers.

However, there has been no explanation regarding the alleged cause of the fatal accident.

Based on the chronology, the collision between the two trains occurred this morning at 06.03 p.m in Babakan DKA Desa Village. Cikuya, Cicalengka District, Bandung Regency at KM 181 + 5/4.

The specifications of the train that experienced the collision were KA Turangga, Surabaya-Gubeng Bandung route with No. Locomotive CC 206 13 97, with Padalarang-Cicalengka Local Train with No. KA 350.

Based on information from PT Kereta Api Indonesia (Persero) or KAI, the accident also disrupted train travel on this route.

“The rail route between Haurpugur – Cicalengka is temporarily impassable due to the accident. “KAI is currently trying to evacuate passengers on the 2 trains that experienced the disaster,” said KAI EVP of Corporate Secretary Raden Agus Dwinanto Budiadji, quoted from a press release.

KAI’s next effort is to evacuate two trains and repair damaged rail lines.

For trains that will pass through the Haurpugur-Cicalengka area, KAI will make efforts to engineer operational patterns in the form of detours and diversions using other transportation.

KAI will also carry out an investigation with the National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) to find out the cause of the accident. (T/RE1/P2)

