18.205 People Killed, 50.000 Injured in Israeli Aggression on Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The death toll from Israeli bombardments in the Gaza Strip has risen to over 18,205 victims, the Palestinian Health Ministry revealed on Monday evening.

Spokesman for the health ministry Ashraf Al-Qudra affirmed that 49,645 people were also injured during the Israeli attacks.

Al-Qudra pointed out that 19 Israeli massacres were carried out over the past 24 hours against heavily populated residential neighborhoods and shelter centers, Palinfo reported.

208 Palestinians were killed, and 416 others injured during the reported massacres, the health authorities added, saying that many of the casualties are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads.

The Israeli forces targeted 137 institutions and put 22 hospitals and 46 shelter centers out of service, according to the ministry spokesman.

He further pointed out that the health teams are following up on 325,000 cases of infectious diseases, warning of “a real and fatal health disaster.”

Al-Qudra further stated that Israel is still detaining 36 health personnel from the Gaza Strip, including the Director General of Al-Shifa Medical Complex, Dr. Muhammad Abu Salmiya, while 296 health personnel have been killed so far.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA) 

