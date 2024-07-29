10,000 Students, 400 Teachers Killed By Israeli Aggression in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Education has said that 10,000 students and 400 teachers have been killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of the ongoing Israeli aggression since October 7, Al Jazeera reported on Monday.

Last month we also reported how Israel’s targeting of schools in Gaza has also “eroded the foundation for sustained societal growth”.

More than 76 percent of schools in Gaza require “full reconstruction or major rehabilitation” to be functional, according to the UN.

As quoted from Anadolu Agency, Israel has faced international condemnation amidst its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

More than 39,300 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 90,800 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)