World Muslim Cleric Warns of The Danger Of “Abrahamic Religion” Proposed By UAE, Israel

Jakarta, MINA – The International Union of Muslim Scholars, the League of Muslim Scholars and the Arab Maghreb League have held the first International Conference to discuss the attitudes and positions of Muslims on the “Religion of Abraham” proposed by the government of the United Arab Emirates in cooperation with Israel.

A number of clerics from 19 countries participated in the conference giving their views on engineered religions with related agendas, according to a written statement received by MINA on Monday.

Ulema say this is a blatant aggression against people’s trust and can injure people’s trust in the government, as well as sparking fires of discord among Muslims themselves, which leads to the weakness of Muslims and the more powerful their enemies.

The statement was in response to the United Arab Emirates’ policy to open the Temple of the Three Religions of Abraham, Islam, Christianity and Judaism in Abu Dhabi in 2022.

The UAE Ambassador to Russia, Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, said the religious complex would be a place of learning, dialogue and worship, and would focus on bringing people of all faiths together, Khalej Online media reported.

According to the scholars, the Abrahamic religion based on the similarities between Islamic beliefs and other beliefs is a false idea, because Islam is based on monotheism, and the oneness of God Almighty in worship, while the deviant Shari’a has entered into shirk and is mixed with paganism.

“Tawhid and shirk are two opposites that will never meet, and the claim that Prophet Abraham belongs to a religion that combines Islam, Judaism and Christianity is a false claim and a false belief,” they said.

In addition, the scholars also emphasized that efforts to support Abraham’s agreement and establish normalization by marketing a new religion are efforts to support political normalization, this is an effort that must be completely rejected. Because Muslims have never accepted the offer of normalizing relations with Israel to this day, especially with the presence of the “Abrahamic Religion” which is a deviation from the faith. (T/RE1)

Miraj News Agency (MINA)