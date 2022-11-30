What is the Wahan Disease? 

By: Imam Shamsi Ali, President of the Nusantara Foundation, New York

Rasulullah Shalallahu alaihi wasallam once predicted that this Ummah would be affected by a Wahan disease. Wahan is the feeling of loving the world excessively and being afraid of death.

The disease is characterized by a tendency to prioritize materialistic things and ignore spiritual values.

In this era, “loving the world ” is better known as the materialist concept of life. The concept is known as materialism and the behavior is known as materialistic. Therefore, Rasulullah Shalallahu alaihi wasallam explained, the cause that emerged was the human tendency to live by prioritizing materialistic things so that wahan makes humans not have a clear and firm direction in responding to various changes in the present.

The word “wahan” itself has a connection with the word “humiliation” (hinatun). This word also has a connotation that is close to the word “hayyin” (هين) which means weak (does not have sophistication).

The author does not intend to explore the meaning associated with this word. However, what should concern us is the prediction of the Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam who said that Muslims would be exposed to revelations that gave rise to humiliation, low self-esteem, or loss of glory.

Realize or not, humiliation has appeared in the life of Muslim, such as an economy that is left behind and often only becomes a target market, the military which becomes a consumer and is used to test world military equipment, science and technology which is very backward, politics which is played by individuals who have personal interest, and socio-cultural interests that are the object of other people’s cultural capitalization.

Everything happened because of the love of the world without control which resulted in loss of self-esteem. Without self-respect and holding fast to religion, Muslim will not have a strong grip (العروة الوثقي) so that we are only controlled by other parties. It is time to open your eyes! (T/ri/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)