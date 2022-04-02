Welcoming Ramadan Palestinian Residents Decorate Jerusalem City

Jerusalem, MINA – Welcoming the holy month of Ramadan, Jerusalem’s Old City residents decorate the city with decorative lights and other decorations.

As quoted from Al-Quds Al-Arabi, youths in the Jerusalem neighborhood are competing with each other to make the most beautiful decorations around their homes, including in the courtyard of the Aqsa Mosque.

They are not particularly interested in the security assessments of political leaders.

“We want to know how we can make this city the best in this month of Ramadan,” said the resident.

There are dozens of neighborhoods and in Jerusalem, including the Christian Quarter, which is predominantly Christian, is located northwest of the Old City.

Another neighborhood, the Al-Mughrabi Quarter is located southeast of Jerusalem’s Old City, next to the Al-Buraq Wall.

There is also the Al-Sharaf Quarter, an old residential area in Jerusalem, adjacent to the Al-Mughrabi Quarter, owned by an Arab family called the Sharaf family.

The Armenian Quarter, located southwest of the Old City, is the smallest neighborhood in the Holy City. One of its most important buildings is the Armenian Cathedral.

The Islamic Quarter, located in the northeast, is the largest neighborhood in Old Jerusalem.

The youths spent several days preparing simple materials, decorative strings and colored light bulbs, to make the biggest decorations in the city and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

They carry out this annual activity, related to welcoming Ramadan, to convey the message of who owns the place and who has the right to determine their identity. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)