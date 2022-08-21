Violent Confrontations Erupt Between Palestinians and Occupation Forces in Silwad

Silwad, MINA – Violent confrontations erupted between Palestinians and the occupation forces tonight and at dawn today, Sunday, as the Palestinian youth in Silwad town in Ramallah confronted the Israeli storming of the town, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

Local sources stated that dozens of Palestinian youths threw stones at the occupation vehicles, which damaged one of the military jeeps.

The storming of Silwad lasted for more than four hours, during which the Israeli occupation forces conducted extensive security searches in the neighborhoods of the town and its adjacent hills.

The occupation forces also fired at a civilian’s vehicle directly, without causing any injuries.

Raed Hamed, Mayor of Silwad, explained that the storming operation came after the shooting attack that targeted a settler bus on settlement road No. 60.

Hamed pointed out that the occupation forces closed the entrances to the town for several hours, and set up checkpoints to search Palestinian citizens’ vehicles, especially those leaving from Silwad.

The shooting attack targeted an Israeli bus carrying settlers, as bullets hit its windows directly.

Since its establishment in 1993, the settlement road has been considered a target for the Palestinian resistance fighters in the West Bank, who carried out operations that killed a number of Israeli soldiers and settlers. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)