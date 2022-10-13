Vice President Hope MTQ to Become Education Platform for Indonesian Muslim

Therefore, he also hoped that MTQ can also be an education platform for all Indonesian muslim so they have good moral.

Furthermore, he conveyed, apart from being a competition event, this event can also strengthen the relationship between Indonesian, so we can synergize to build diversity, the nation’s economy, and the welfare of the people towards an advanced Indonesia.

On the same occasion, he appreciated the theme of the 2022 MTQ, namely “With the National MTQ, We Improve the Quality of Superior Human Resources based on Quran to Create a Religious and Moderate Society”. According to him, the theme is in accordance with the diverse conditions of Indonesia.

“The Quran must be an inspiration to build harmony, tolerance, as well as be a solution to various problems of the people and nation,” he added.

Ma’ruf advised all MTQ contestants to continue to hone and strengthen their faith through formal and non-formal platforms.

Previously, the Governor of South Kalimantan, Sahbirin Noor, expressed his hope for the execution of the National MTQ 2022 can run successfully and foster piety and faith for all Indonesian Muslims.

The 29th National MTQ in 2022 will be attended by 1,676 participants (34 provinces) and they will take part in 8 categories of competitions.

In addition to the Governor of South Kalimantan and Mrs. Raudatul Sahbirin Noor, this event was also attended by Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas and Mrs. Eny Yaqut Cholil, Governors throughout Indonesia, religious leaders and community leaders, both offline and online. (T/ri/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)