Venezuela Detects Brazilian COVID-19 Variant

Photo: Anadolu Agency

Colombia, MINA – Venezuela has detected a Brazilian variant of the coronavirus in three different parts of the country, President Nicolas Maduro announced on Wednesday.

“We’ve detected the Brazilian COVID-19 variant, which is more contagious, in Venezuela,” Maduro said on Twitter, Anadolu Agency reported.

He noted that the variant has been found in the states of Miranda and Bolivar as well as the capital Caracas.

“Besides taking preventive measures, we are working with health authorities to determine the magnitude of this new variant,” he added.

Venezuela has reported more than 140,000 infections, over 1,350 fatalities and at least 132,500 recoveries.(T/R3/RE1)

