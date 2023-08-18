Venezuela Promotes Representative Office for Palestine to Embassy

Ramallah, MINA – The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela decided to promote its diplomatic mission for the State of Palestine from a representative office to an embassy, ​​Wafa reported on Friday.

Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Riyad al-Malki welcomed the historic decision which was built on the historical ties that bind the two friendly countries and their peoples.

Al-Malki emphasized that Venezuela has always supported and considered the Palestinian cause to be at the heart of its interests.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates made this decision as a translation of Venezuela’s recognition of the State of Palestine in 2009 and a reflection of the historical relations that are deeply rooted in the two friendly countries.

Moreover, the decision also reflects Venezuela’s steadfast support for the State of Palestine and the rights of the Palestinian people at all levels.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its sincere thanks to the leaders, the people and the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela for their limited support for the Palestinian people.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia officially appointed its first ambassador to Palestine. This is the latest support from King Salman’s government to the Israeli-occupied country.

Saudi appointed its ambassador to Jordan, Naif bin Bandar Al-Sudairi, as Non-Resident Ambassador to the State of Palestine and Consul General in Jerusalem.

A ceremony was even performed in Amman, Jordan. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)