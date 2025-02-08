SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

US Sanctions against ICC ‘Betray’ International Justice system: Amnesty International

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

5 Views

Amnesty Calls On International Community To Support Syrian Refugees In Turkey (Photo : MEMO)

Gaza, MINA – Amnesty International on Friday criticized US President Donald Trump’s executive order imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC), saying it “betrays” the international justice system.

In a statement, Agnes Callamard, secretary-general of the UK-based rights group, said the sanctions showed Trump was supporting the Israeli government’s crimes and embracing impunity.

“This reckless action sends a message that Israel is above the law and universal principles of international justice,” she said, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

Stressing that global rules apply to all and aim to provide justice for all, Callamard underlined that the sanctions “represent yet another betrayal of our common humanity.”

Also Read: US Sanction against ICC Threatens Court’s Independence: EU

“Today’s executive order is vindictive. It is aggressive. It is a brutal move that seeks to undermine and destroy what the international community has worked so hard to build over decades, if not centuries.”

Trump on Thursday signed an executive order sanctioning the ICC, accusing it of “unlawful and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally, Israel.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant face arrest warrants issued by the Hague-based court in November last year for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip. Israel has killed more than 47,000 people in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, and made it uninhabitable. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Trump Signs Sanctions Order against ICC for Arrest Warrant of Netanyahu

US Sanctions against ICC 'Betray' International Justice system: Amnesty International

