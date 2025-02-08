US Sanctions against ICC ‘Betray’ International Justice system: Amnesty International

Gaza, MINA – Amnesty International on Friday criticized US President Donald Trump’s executive order imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC), saying it “betrays” the international justice system.

In a statement, Agnes Callamard, secretary-general of the UK-based rights group, said the sanctions showed Trump was supporting the Israeli government’s crimes and embracing impunity.

“This reckless action sends a message that Israel is above the law and universal principles of international justice,” she said, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

Stressing that global rules apply to all and aim to provide justice for all, Callamard underlined that the sanctions “represent yet another betrayal of our common humanity.”

“Today’s executive order is vindictive. It is aggressive. It is a brutal move that seeks to undermine and destroy what the international community has worked so hard to build over decades, if not centuries.”

Trump on Thursday signed an executive order sanctioning the ICC, accusing it of “unlawful and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally, Israel.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant face arrest warrants issued by the Hague-based court in November last year for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip. Israel has killed more than 47,000 people in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, and made it uninhabitable. []

