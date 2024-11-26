UNRWA Warns of Exacerbating Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza amid Winter Storms

Gaza, MINA – The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) warned on Monday that the onset of winter is exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reported.

The agency’s media officer Enas Hamdan told Anadolu that displaced families are facing “dire conditions” in light of heavy rains, strong winds and large waves on the coast, alongside the continued “severe shortage” of humanitarian aid.

Hamdan noted that many tents housing displaced families have been damaged by the weather, leaving residents without adequate shelter.

“We are talking about a catastrophic humanitarian situation with critical shortages of essential winter supplies,” she added.

Basic items such as flour and food supplies are nearly depleted, said the UNRWA official, while there is a severe shortage of reinforced plastic sheeting and nylon used to create makeshift tents for displaced families.

UNRWA has distributed around 13,000 packs of winter essentials in southern and central Gaza, but these supplies cover only a fraction of the needs. Indeed, the crisis extends beyond shelter, affecting healthcare as well. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)