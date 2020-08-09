UNRWA: Palestinian Refugees in Lebanon Need International Emergency Assistance

Beirut, MINA – Claudio Cordone, Director of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in Lebanon said that Palestinian refugees need international emergency assistance after the explosion at the port of Beirut on Tuesday.

“Everyone in Lebanon who was affected by the blast in Beirut was traumatized, including Palestinian refugees. The international aid community must immediately include Palestinian refugees in the party receiving emergency response assistance, “said Clauido, as quoted by Wafa on Sunday.

Hence, there is a need to ensure Palestinian refugees continue to receive much-needed cash assistance so that they can buy food and stay safe.

“Every dollar UNRWA receives in Lebanon will be used to support Palestinian refugee families. UNRWA will also need financial support to enhance the economic recovery and livelihoods of Palestinian refugees, “added Claudio.

Palestinian refugees are among the most vulnerable in Lebanon, many of whom rely heavily on UNRWA’s emergency cash transfers to be able to feed their families.

UNRWA is concerned that the aftermath of the explosion will sink vulnerable people, such as Palestinian refugees, into despair.

The explosion that occurred on Tuesday destroyed the Port of Beirut and storage warehouses. The port is the entry point for goods into Lebanon, a country that imports most of its population’s consumption materials.

The tragic incident is the latest in a series of events that have plunged Lebanon into the most serious existential crisis in its history.

In addition, the country is also facing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic which has caused economic, health and livelihood crises.

Meanwhile, the political crisis, internal and external conflicts, as well as national security became problems as well. (T / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)