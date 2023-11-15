Select Language

Latest
-379 min. agoUNRWA: More than 13,000 Cases of Skin Disease in Gaza Due to Water Shortage
-376 min. agoPalestinian Health Ministry: 11,451 Killed in the Gaza Strip and West Bank since October 7
11 hours agoPCBS: Out of every 1000 Students Enrolled in Gaza Strip Schools
11 hours agoLeft-wing Politicians Launch Petition to Investigate Israel for Genocide
19 hours agoJama'ah Muslimin Urges Israel to Immediately Lifth Gaza Blockade
Slideshow

UNRWA: More than 13,000 Cases of Skin Disease in Gaza Due to Water Shortage

Photo: Getty Images

Gaza, MINA – There has been a significant rise in the number of cases of skin and respiratory diseases being reported in the besieged and bombarded Gaza Strip, UNRWA spokesperson Kazem Abu Khalaf said on Monday.

According to MEMO, Abu Khalaf explained that respiratory diseases usually begin in children, with 55,000 cases of respiratory disease due to overcrowding among displaced persons in UNRWA facilities and hospitals.

He added that more than 13,000 cases of skin disease have been recorded due to the shortage of water for cleaning or even drinking water.

He pointed out that there has been an increase in cases of diarrhoea among children under the age of five, where the number of cases has risen from 7 October to about 33,000, while only 2,000 cases had been recorded all year until the end of September.(T/R3/RE1)

Also Read:  FIFA President to Visit Palestine

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news