UNESCO Designates Yogyakarta Cosmological Axis as World Heritage

Yogyakarta, MINA – The UN international institution which operates in the fields of education, science, and culture, UNESCO officially designated the Yogyakarta Cosmological Axis as a World Heritage.

This determination was made at the 45th Session of the World Heritage Committee (WHC) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Monday. The official website for Yogyakarta province, jogjaprov.go.id reported.

The Indonesian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the head of the Indonesian government delegation at the session, Abdul Aziz Ahmad, also expressed his gratitude for this determination.

Meanwhile, the deputy governor of DIY, KGPAA Sri Paduka Paku Alam

The Yogyakarta Cosmological Axis is the fifth world cultural heritage site recognized by UNESCO in Indonesia. (T/RE1/P2)

