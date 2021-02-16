UN Warns Myanmar Military

Yangon, MINA – A special envoy from the United Nations (UN) has warned the Myanmar military of grave consequences for any violent response of protesters against the coup in the country.

As is known, demonstrations were held again on Monday in several areas in major cities of Myanmar, even though armored vehicles and soldiers were deployed.

Demonstrators denounced the military coup carried out on February 1 and demanded the release of the arrested civilian government leaders, including Aung San Suu Kyi. Thus, it was quoted from Republika on Tuesday.

UN special envoy Christine Schraner Burgener speaks to the deputy head of Myanmar’s military by summons. He stressed that the right to peaceful assembly must be fully respected and that demonstrators should not be subject to harsh measures.

“He (Burgener) has conveyed to the Myanmar military that the world is watching closely and any crackdown will have consequences,” said UN spokesman Farhan Haq.

In the minutes of the meeting, the Myanmar military said Soe Win’s representatives had discussed plans and government information about the real situation of what happened. As well as urging soldiers to respect human rights and democratic institutions, Burgener has also warned of an internet blackout in the Southeast Asian country.

The military cut internet connections until Tuesday this morning, raising concerns among opponents of the coup.

“There are suspicions that the blackouts were carried out to carry out unfair activities, including arbitrary arrests,” explained the Myanmar Political Prisoners Assistance Association group.

The current situation in Myanmar has revived memories of the outbreak of a bloody conflict nearly half a century ago, in which direct military rule ended in 2011, with initiating the process of withdrawing from civilian politics.

The military says the protests destabilize and scare people. “People are happy to have security patrols and security forces will do it day and night,” the Myanmar military said in a statement. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)