UN Special Coordinator Condemns Israel’s Hospital Massacre

Occupied Jerusalem, MINA – Tor Wennesland, the United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, today condemned Israel’s massacre at the Baptist Hospital in Gaza, WAFA reported.

“I condemn in the strongest terms the horrific attack against the Baptist Hospital in Gaza City,” he said, which resulted in the killing of more than 500 people and injuring many others, including women and children.

“I express my deepest sympathies to the families of the victims,” he said.

Wennesland reiterated in a tweet that “attacks against civilians are unacceptable and that hospitals and medical facilities and personnel have special protection under international humanitarian law. Civilians cannot continue to pay the price. The horror and violence must stop.”(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)