UN: Over 80% of Gaza’s Buildings Destroyed

New York, MINA – More than 80 per cent of buildings in the Gaza Strip have been destroyed, a UN official has stated.

In an interview with Al Qahera News yesterday, Assistant Secretary-General of the UN, Dr Abdallah Al-Dardari, added that the devastation includes UN-built structures, such as the desalination plant in Khan Yunis, which cost $55 million to construct.

He stressed that the material losses from the war are estimated to range between $50 to $60 billion. However, the exact figures will only be known after the fighting ceases and a detailed engineering survey is conducted to assess the cost of the destruction and the reconstruction.

According to MEMO, Al-Dardari pointed out that the Gaza Strip is experiencing an unprecedented catastrophe, noting that comparing the situation in Gaza to other disasters is extremely difficult.

The UN official also stated: “We cannot wait until the day after the battle to start providing essential services to the Palestinian people… Our teams are already on the ground… We are ready and present in Gaza to work in the fields of health, education, housing, energy, drinking water and solid waste management.” (T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)