UN Mideast Coordinator Voices Concern Over Imminent Evictions in Sheikh Jarrah

Occupied Jerusalem, MINA – The UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, said on Thursday he was concerned over the latest developments related to the eviction of Palestinian refugee families in the occupied Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

“I urge Israel to cease demolitions and evictions, in line with its obligations under international humanitarian law,” said Wennesland in a statement.

The UN official said also he was deeply concerned by what he said a surge in tensions and violence in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, WAFA reported.

He pointed out that the past few days alone, two Palestinians, including a woman and a child, were killed in separate incidents, by Israeli occupation forces in the context of clashes or attacks.

Wennesland urged all the political, religious and community leaders on all sides to stand firmly against violence, incitement and inflammatory rhetoric. “If unaddressed, the situation could spiral out of control.”(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)