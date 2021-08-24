UN: 14 Million People Face Severe Hunger in Afghanistan

Kabul, MINA – The director of the World Food Program (WFP), an agency within the United Nations structure, said about 14 million people in Afghanistan are at risk of severe hunger.

In a video message, Mary Ellen McGroarty, said today’s humanitarian crisis of extraordinary proportions is unfolding before our eyes.

“Amid the already dire situation in Afghanistan, the conflict, combined with the drought and the socioeconomic impact of Covid-19, is pushing the country into catastrophe,” McGroarty said as quoted from Anadolu Agency on Tuesday.

He noted that more than 40 percent of the country’s crops were wiped out and farms were affected by the drought.

McGroarty said hundreds of thousands of people had been displaced across the country when the Taliban took over the country.

“We need $200 million to be able to get food into the country now to get it to the community before winter hits,” he said.

McGroarty added that WFP sent aid to four million people in May and hopes to reach nine million in the coming months. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)