Spanish Lawmaker Joins Hunger Strike in Support of Palestine

Madrid, MINA – A Spanish lawmaker has announced his participation in a multi-day hunger strike in support of the Palestinian people.

“There are times in life and politics when words are not enough, and setting an example becomes important,” Jorge Pueyo, told a press conference in the parliament on Tuesday, as reported by Middle East Monitor.

Pueyo, 29, joined the initiative launched on November 19 by the Aragon Palestine House and the Jerusalem Association in his constituency, the country’s autonomous region of Aragon.

The young politician began the hunger strike on Tuesday and will continue until Friday, reported the Anadolu news agency.

“I join the hunger strike called by Casa Palestina de Aragón for the end of the Israeli genocide and against international complicity,” he said on X.

Pueyo, who serves as deputy spokesperson in parliament for the Sumar alliance, a minor partner in Spain’s minority left-wing coalition government, also called for Madrid to sever diplomatic and trade ties with Israel, impose a full arms embargo on Israel and promote the visibility of the Palestinian cause. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)