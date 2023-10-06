Report: 1,300 Palestinian Prisoners on Hunger Strike in Israeli Prisons

Ramallah, MINA – A Palestinian non-governmental organization said that around 1,300 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons were on a one-day hunger strike.

According to the organization, the hunger strike was a form of solidarity with the Palestinian prisoner, Kayed Al-Fasfous, as quoted by Anadolu Agency on Wednesday.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society said in a statement that 1,300 Palestinian prisoners held under Israeli administrative detention began a hunger strike to voice their solidarity with Al-Fasfous, who has been on hunger strike for 63 days.

The administrative detention policy allows Israeli authorities to extend the detention of Palestinian prisoners indefinitely without charge or trial.

According to the NGO’s statement, al-Fasfous has entered a serious health situation after more than 60 days of hunger strike to protest his administrative detention.

Al-Fasfous, 34, from the city of Dura, southwest of Hebron, was detained by Israeli forces in May, and placed under a policy of administrative detention without charge or trial, prompting him to go on hunger strike against his detention. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)