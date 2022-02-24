Ukraine Cuts Diplomatic Relations with Russia after Military Intervention

Kiev, MINA – Ukraine on Thursday cut diplomatic relations with Russia, after President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in the Donbas region.

“Ukraine stands up for itself and will not give up its freedom,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his speech as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

Zelensky also offered amnesty to any citizen who took up arms to defend Ukraine.

Zelensky previously declared martial law across the country after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the attack.

Putin’s announcement of military intervention on Thursday morning drew international condemnation and led several countries to impose tougher sanctions on Moscow.

Putin has deployed about 100,000 troops a month around Ukraine and continues to deny any intention of launching an invasion.

After Russia announced its invasion, explosions were reported in several Ukrainian provinces, including the capital Kyiv, and several military vehicles were reported crossing the border from Belarus into Ukraine. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)