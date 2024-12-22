UK-US Coalition Launches Airstrikes on Yemeni Capital Sanaa

Sana’a, MINA – The Houthis said late Saturday that a US-UK coalition launched airstrikes on the Yemeni capital Sanaa.

“The US-UK airstrikes targeted the Attan region in Sanaa,” the Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah channel reported, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

The channel did not provide details on the results of the strikes or the specific targets.

There was no immediate comment from the US or UK.​​​​​​​

The attack came two days after Sanaa and locations in the western province of Al Hudaydah, including its port, were targeted by 16 Israeli airstrikes, according to the Houthi group.

In response, the Houthis launched a ballistic missile towards the Tel Aviv area early Saturday, lightly wounding 20 people and damaging dozens of apartments, according to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

The Houthis, in solidarity with Gaza, which has been facing an Israeli genocidal war since October 7, 2023, have targeted Israeli or Tel Aviv-linked cargo ships in the Red Sea with missiles and drones, declaring their determination to continue the operation until the end of the onslaught on the enclave.

A US-led coalition has carried out airstrikes it says target Houthi sites in several parts of Yemen in response to attacks by the group in the Red Sea since early 2024. The strikes have sometimes been met with retaliation from the group. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)