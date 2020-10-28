UK Parliamentary Group Urges Boycott of Illegal Settlement Products

London, MINA – The chairman of the British-Palestinian Parliamentary Group (APPG) urged the British government to “defend international law” by banning all imports from illegal Israeli settlements.

Julie Elliot, a member of Britain’s main opposition Labor Party and one of two new deputy chairmen, also said Britain must recognize Palestine as a state. Arab News reported on Tuesday.

In a message released online to mark his election to the APPG, he said, “It is time for the British government to defend international law, seek action against the products of settlements, and move to help end the blockade on Gaza, which has brought terrible suffering.”

“It is time for the British government to recognize Palestine. Now, it is the time,”he said.

Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, another new chairman and former co-chair of the ruling Conservative Party, said, “Palestinian rights must continue to be prioritized in the British Parliament. It is very important for us to continue to pressure the British government to take action to end the occupation and defend international law ”

The APPG is a group in British politics that comes together across party lines that meet to discuss, campaign and promote specific issues.

They are often an effective part of broader parliamentary campaigns.

Chris Doyle, director of the Council for Arab-British Understanding, welcomed Elliot and Warsi as APPG’s new co-chairs.

“They are two politicians who understand the Palestinian issue, and are very important to push for things, as they do, like British recognition of a Palestinian state along the lines of 1967 with Jerusalem as its capital,” said Doyle.

“The Palestine APPG is one of the most supported in Parliament. “It is a sign of interest in this matter,” he continued. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)