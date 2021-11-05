Ugandan Muslims Urge Law Enforcement According to Islamic Principles

Kampala, MINA – Muslim leaders in Uganda urge lawmakers to pass laws that are based on Islamic principles or do not deviate from Islamic values.

The call was made by the leadership of Uganda’s Muslim Supreme Council while meeting with lawmakers in the Legal Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Committee to present their views on the 2021 amendment Bill.

“After we checked, this bill does not respect the law of succession in the holy book, the Quran, which Muslims follow,” Ugandan Deputy Second Mufti Sheikh Mohamed Ali Waiswa was quoted from Anadolu Agency on Friday.

Waiswa said Muslims in Uganda have been following the law of succession in the Quran and the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad. “Muslims have no problem with sharing inheritance because they are in accordance with the Quranic law on inheritance rights,” he said.

Waiswa said they are pushing for the passage of the Personal Administration of Muslim Law Bill. The bill is responsible for establishing a Qadhi court that caters to Muslim marriages, divorces, inheritance and guardianship.

He said the committee should push for the establishment of Sharia courts in Uganda as well as in neighboring countries like Kenya so that all Muslims who have problems can go to these courts to resolve them instead of mobile courts. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)