UFC Fighter’s Khabib Nurmagomedov to Visit Jakarta Next October

Jakarta, MINA – Muslim UFC fighter from Russia, Khabib Nurmagomedov, a former Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) athlete, will be present in Jakarta on October 5.

The former UFC Lightweight champion will meet his fans in Indonesia and share his key success experiences in the Inspirational Talkshow event entitled “The Path of A Champion“.

The event is planned to be held at the Main Hall, The Kasablanka, South Jakarta, Saturday, October 5, 2024.

This event was held thanks to the collaboration between Mada Live and the Podcast ‘Close The Door’ led by Deddy Corbuzier.

Mada Live Promoter Representative, Ria R. Christiana revealed the reason why Khabib Nurmagomedov was chosen as the main figure in the event. They see Khabib as an extraordinary athlete, as well as a symbol of global inspiration.

“Khabib shows us all that fame and fortune can not only be achieved through talent. However, also through humility, perseverance, and integrity,” he said at a press conference in the Kemang area, South Jakarta.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is an MMA athlete who has won the UFC Lightweight Championship twice. The man born on September 20, 1988 is a mixed martial arts fighter from Russia with Avar ethnicity.

Khabib is the first Russian and the first Muslim to win a UFC title, as well as the longest undefeated streak in MMA history with 29 wins without a loss. More than just an athlete, Khabib Nurmagomedov has become a global symbol of inspiration.

His discipline, dedication, and perseverance inside and outside the Octagon make him a role model. Especially, for the younger generation who want to achieve their dreams by upholding strong principles of life values.

Ria added that this event was held with a mission to provide inspiration and insight to the Indonesian people, especially the younger generation, about the importance of discipline, hard work, and a champion mentality in achieving success.

“We are very enthusiastic and happy to be able to present Khabib Nurmagomedov. His actions inspire many others, and show a life based on faith and obedience to his beliefs, making him a role model for millions of people,” said Ria.

Meanwhile, Deddy Corbuzier as the owner of the Close The Door Podcast and representative of the organizer, on that occasion also conveyed his views on Khabib. He hopes his presence can bring fresh air to all generations, not only in the world of sports, but also in everyday life.

“Khabib is a real example of someone who is successful not only because of talent. But also because of the right mentality, discipline, and respect that he has,” said Deddy. (T/RE1/P2)

