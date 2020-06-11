UAE Reject Israel’s Annexation, Fully Supports Palestine

Abu Dhabi, MINA – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reiterated its assessment of Israel’s plans to annex the occupied West Bank.

The UAE also provides full support for Palestinian rights. The UAE along with Arab and Muslim countries condemned Israel’s move.

“I participated in an emergency meeting of the OIC Executive Committee to discuss Israel’s plan to annex parts of the West Bank. We reaffirm the UAE’s rejection of any aggressive steps that violate international law and undermine established Palestinian rights,” the UAE Foreign Minister, Anwar Mohammd Gargash, said as quoted by Gulf News on Thursday.

Earlier, Gargash said that any unilateral steps taken by Israel would set back the peace process.

According to him, the annexation plan was a step to reject the international and Arab consensus on stability and peace.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will annex the occupied West Bank including the Jordan Valley and Jewish settlements.

This is in line with Middle East peace proposals announced by United States President Donald Trump, referred to as the Deal of Century.

The proposal proposes a two-state solution that can create a Palestinian state by demilitarized. However, the Arabs rejected the agreement because it would recognize Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

Palestinians want the formation of an independent state in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

The three territories were captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war. In the peace proposal, Trump said that Jerusalem was an undivided territory.

Palestinians immediately reject the peace plan. Palestinian officials say that under US plans, Israel will annex between 30 and 40 percent of the West Bank, including all of East Jerusalem.

Israel refuses to recognize Palestine as a state and opposes UN resolutions. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)